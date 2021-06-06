Saudi Arabia to announce official details on Hajj 2021 in coming days

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabia ministries of Health and Hajj will announce official details of this year’s Hajj in the coming days, Saudi media minister Majid Al-Qasabi said.

“The constant mutation of the coronavirus, the lack of clarity about the damage caused by the spread of this virus and the scarcity of vaccines in many countries has delayed an announcement regarding Hajj 2021 details,” local media quoted Al-Qasabi as saying.

The minister also announced that the coronavirus vaccine is not mandatory in Saudi Arabia.

Last year, only a limited amount of Hajj pilgrims from within the Kingdom were able to perform the pilgrimage.

Last month, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri clarified that the Government of Saudi Arabia had not taken a decision regarding the number of pilgrims to be allowed to perform Hajj this year.

“The Saudi health ministry has made recommendations about the number of Hajj pilgrims and Covid-19 SOPs, but a final decision has yet to taken,” the minister said in a video statement after speaking with Saudi Hajj and Umrah minister.

Noorul Haq Qadri further clarified that the Saudi government will take Pakistan into confidence regarding the number of pilgrims, Covid SOPs and vaccination.

