Saudi Arabia issues statement for Ramadan moon sighting

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s observatory has shared details of the scientific conditions for observing the crescent moon for the month of Ramadan in the Kingdom.

The observatory of Al Majmaah University at Hawtat Sudair, near Riyadh, took to Twitter to release a statement on the scientific conditions for observing the crescent moon for the month of Ramadan 1442.

Astronomers at the observatory said that after carrying out their scientific calculations to determine the sighting of the moon for next Sunday April 11, 2021, which corresponds to Shaban 29, “the moon will set before the sun,” and so will not be able to be seen by the naked eye.

The observatory’s statement explained that the moon sighting is expected to be clearer the following evening on April 12, which corresponds to the Islamic date of Shaban 30.

The sun will set in Makkah at 6.38 pm and the crescent will rise at 7.01pm, “which means that the crescent will be formed 22 minutes after sunset, at an altitude of 4.75 degrees.”

Ramadan COVID-19 restrictions

The Saudi Arabia government has announced a number of precautionary measures during the holy month of Ramazan to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the Kingdom.

According to local media, there will be no iftar gatherings or Aitekaf at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah during Ramazan.

The measures announced included suspension of public Iftar and Suhoor inside mosques or in facilities affiliated with them, suspension of I’tikaaf (meditative seclusion) in all mosques and expansion of places for the Eid Al-Fitr prayer in all prayer halls, including mosques where Friday prayers are held.

