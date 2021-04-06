Saudi Arabia bans Ramazan iftar gatherings, Itikaf amid COVID-19

The Saudi Arabia government on Tuesday announced a number of precautionary measures during the holy month of Ramazan to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the Kingdom.

According to local media, there will be no iftar gatherings or Aitekaf at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah during Ramazan.

The new measures, which have been taken by the ministry in coordination with the competent authorities, include the following:

Suspension of public Iftar and Suhoor inside mosques or in facilities affiliated with them.

Suspension of I’tikaaf (meditative seclusion) in all mosques

Expansion of places for the Eid Al-Fitr prayer in all prayer halls, including mosques where Friday prayers are held.

The directive has been sent to all branches of the Saudi ministry in all regions asking mosque employees to ensure compliance with all precautionary measures.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced yesterday that only people vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed to perform Umrah pilgrimage during the holy month of Ramazan.

