RIYADH: Red Sea Development Co, which is backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign fund PIF, is seeking a loan of more than 10 billion riyals ($2.67 billion) from four to five local banks to finance tourism projects, its chief executive John Pagano said.

Saudi Arabia plans to develop resorts on 50 islands off the Red Sea coast, offering a nature reserve, coral reef diving and heritage sites.

An extraordinary destination We're creating a diverse range of luxury hospitality options, from single island luxury properties and design-driven beachfront resorts, to holistic wellness retreats and innovative inland experiences in the mountains and desert dunes, all powered by renewable energy. #sustainability Posted by The Red Sea Development Company on Tuesday, August 27, 2019

In an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, Pagano said the loan, which was the subject of discussions with capital markets, would fund the development of the business along with equity provided by PIF.

He said financial documents were expected to be ready by the first quarter of next year.

The Red Sea Development Co plans to create a special economic zone with its own regulatory framework, entry visas, relatively relaxed social norms and improved business regulations.

Red Sea plans to build the first phase of the project, which is expected to attract 300,000 tourists a year, by 2022. It is targeting 800,000 to 1 million visitors annually once the whole development is complete, Pagano said.

#WhereInTheWorld is this? We're loving this new campaign! Can you guess #WhereInTheWorld this is? Posted by The Red Sea Development Company on Sunday, September 15, 2019

The company is also seeking a public private partnership (PPP), where third parties will invest in the design, building and operation of utilities to support tourism on the islands.

“We have 4 different consortia bidding for that PPP project, three of them are international,” Pagano said, adding that the company has requested proposals be submitted in January, with a view to closing the process by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

The Red Sea Project overview Our master plan is underpinned by smart destination management technology to create a personalised experience that will appeal to #luxury travellers, as well as clean energy and smart waste technology to protect our environments. Luxury and #sustainability are now inextricably linked. #SaudiArabia #TheRedSea Posted by The Red Sea Development Company on Monday, March 25, 2019

Red Sea is one of three major projects backed by the PIF, along with the $500 billion NEOM economic zone and the Qiddiya entertainment project.

