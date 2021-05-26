Saudi Arabia warns airlines against violation of quarantine rules

RIYADH: General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday warned airlines arriving in the Kingdom against violation of quarantine rule, ARY NEWS reported.

The aviation authority of Saudi Arabia while highlighting some of the violations committed by the airlines warned that they have to completely implement the quarantine policies.

The airlines will have to inform the quarantine-related portal before their arrival in the kingdom, the GACA said adding that strict action would be taken against the violators.

It is pertinent to mention here that Saudi Arabia launched an online portal for airlines operating in the kingdom on May 19 to register immunisation data for all foreigners travelling to the Gulf Arab state.

The portal will facilitate procedures upon arrival in the kingdom and link visitors’ data with the Saudi mobile app that tracks coronavirus cases, it said.

As of May 20, non-citizens arriving from eligible countries who are fully vaccinated against or recently recovered from COVID-19 will no longer be required to quarantine in designated government hotels.

Read More: Saudi Arabia extends validity of iqamas, visas of expatriates

This applies to residents, government and business travellers or those visiting friends and family, but not to foreign tourists, according to the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA).

STA Chief Executive Fahd Hamidaddin told Reuters that the kingdom would soon reopen to foreign tourists without specifying when exactly this year.

Comments

comments