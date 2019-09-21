Saudi Aramco has come out of the attacks ‘stronger than ever’: CEO

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has emerged from the September 14 attacks on its oil facilities “stronger than ever”, chief executive officer (CEO) Amin Nasser told employees in a message.

“The fires that were intended to destroy Saudi Aramco had an unintended consequence: they galvanized 70,000 of us around a mission to rebound quickly and confidently, and Saudi Aramco has come out of this incident stronger than ever,” said the message, released on the occasion of the Saudi national day, to be celebrated on September 23.

Thousands of employees and contractors have been pulled from other projects to work around the clock to bring production back. Aramco is shipping equipment from the United States and Europe to rebuild the damaged facilities, Aramco officials told reporters.

“Not a single shipment to our international customers has been missed or cancelled as a result of the attacks, and we will continue to fulfil our mission of providing the energy with the world needs,” a high-rank official said in his message seen by Reuters.

Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia had used its reserves to maintain oil supply flows to customers abroad and inside the kingdom.

Yemen’s Houthi group claimed responsibility for the attacks.

