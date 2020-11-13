Saudi-bound passenger offloaded after found COVID-19 positive

ISLAMABAD: A Saudi-Arabia-bound passenger was offloaded from the flight at Islamabad International airport after he was found COVID-19 positive, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, a passenger named Shahzaib was denied boarding to Jeddah-bound international flight PA-210 from Islamabad airport after his COVID-19 test report was found positive during checking by the staff of the airlines.

The airport sources said that the passenger was sent home for quarantine.

Last week, Saudi Arabia had allowed international airlines to fly in pilgrims with valid visas which it had earlier suspended due to novel coronavirus spread.

Saudi Arabia had allowed all the airlines to resume flight operations bringing in visitors with a valid visit and Umrah visas in the country. General Authority of Civil Aviation had officially issued a notification to that effect and this applies immediately.

GACA had instructed the airlines to strictly ensure Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) implementation and has categorically stated implementation of Covid-19 SOPs extends to all sorts of travelers flying into the Kingdom.

