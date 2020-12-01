Saudi-bound passengers offloaded after found COVID-19 positive

MULTAN: Two Saudi-Arabia-bound passengers were offloaded from the flight on Tuesday at Multan International airport after they were found COVID-19 positive.

According to the sources within Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), both the passengers were denied boarding to Medina-bound international flight from Multan airport after their COVID-19 test reports were found positive during checking by the staff of the airlines.

The airport sources said that the passengers were sent home for quarantine.

Last month, Saudi Arabia had allowed international airlines to fly in pilgrims with valid visas which it had earlier suspended due to novel coronavirus spread.

Saudi Arabia had allowed all the airlines to resume flight operations bringing in visitors with a valid visit and Umrah visas in the country. General Authority of Civil Aviation had officially issued a notification to that effect and this applies immediately.

GACA had instructed the airlines to strictly ensure Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) implementation and has categorically stated implementation of Covid-19 SOPs extends to all sorts of travelers flying into the Kingdom.

