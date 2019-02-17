ISLAMABAD: Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman arriving Pakistan on a maiden visit to the country on Sunday (today), ARY News reported.

Two special airplanes carrying a high-powered Saudi delegation of 19 members landed at Noor Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi this morning.

The delegation was escorted to Islamabad under heightened security alert.

The Army’s Triple-One brigade took over the security at Noor Khan Airbase before arrival of the royal delegation.

During his two-day visit, the crown prince will be accompanied by a high-powered delegation, including members of Saudi Royal family, key ministers and leading businessmen.

Prime Minister Imran Khan along with his cabinet members will receive Saudi crown prince at the airport, highly placed sources said.

Prince Muhammad bin Salman will be given guard of honour after his arrival at the Prime Minister House here, the sources said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Prince Muhammad bin Salman will hold one-on-one meeting for 30 minutes after the arrival of the distinguished guest.

The officials of Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will also hold delegation level talks, according to the sources.

A dinner reception will be hosted in the honour of the visiting crown prince.

The government of Pakistan, in a bid to accord an ‘unmatched’ welcome, arranged JF-17 Thunder jets in order to escort the visiting dignitary as soon as the Saudi Arabian delegation enters Pakistan’s airspace.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF)’s Sherdil Squadron, comprising the cutting-edge JF-17 Thunder aircrafts gave an airborne salute to the dignitaries after escorting them to Nur Khan Airbase.

Big portraits of Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi have been erected on Constitution Avenue in Islamabad.

Banners and posters inscribed with slogans of Pak-Saudi friendship and fraternity have also been put on display along the roads.

According to the protocol planned for the delegation, four planes brought Mohammad bin Salman and his delegation to Islamabad for his first state-level visit to Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and other higher government officials will receive the Saudi crown prince and his delegation as they touche down in Islamabad. A 21-gun salute and a guard of honour will be presented to the crown prince when he will later reach the Prime Minister (PM) House.

Prince’s expected schedule

As per the expected itinerary received from sources, the Saudi prince will travel to the PM House from the airport. Prince Muhammad will stay at the PM House during his two-day long visit.

Prime Minister Khan will hold an important meeting with the prince on Feb 17, which will be followed by a formal dinner at the PM House.

On Feb 18, the crown prince, along with his 100-member delegation, will call on President Arif Alvi, where the royal guest will be honored with a luncheon at the President House.

Other meetings with the military leadership and parliament members are also in the itinerary of the high-profile Saudi official.

The Saudi guests will depart for the airport from the President House on Feb 18.

Historical deals

“Historical deals” which would be inked during the Saudis’ visit have been given a final shape by the governments of both sides.

It has been reported that agreements of huge investment worth 20 billion dollars on behalf of the Saudi Arabian government will be inked during the visit of Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

Around eight Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) are expected to be signed in various fields related to sports, youth, combating organized crime, including building a petrochemical complex in Gwadar.

Security arrangements

The personal security team of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Pakistan on Feb 11 to review security arrangements, as per sources.

“A team of doctors and a delegation of Saudi mediapersons who will cover Mohammed bin Salman’s tour have also reached Islamabad,” sources added.

On the other hand, Pakistani authorities have also taken exemplary security measures to ensure the protection of visiting dignitaries. Senior security officers have been monitoring the security of Islamabad themselves. Besides, there is an enhanced coordination between officials of the police and other law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, the government of Punjab has imposed section-144 under the Criminal Procedure Code in twin cities for seven days from Feb 15 to 21.

