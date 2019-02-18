ISLAMABAD: Visiting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday is scheduled to have several meetings with civilian and military leaderships of Pakistan and will be honoured with the Pakistan’s highest civilian award, Nishan-e-Pakistan, in a ceremony at the President house.

As per details, the crown prince after having breakfast at Prime Minister house, will discuss Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Saudi royal will also meet President Arif Alvi and Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Jawed Bajwa.

Later in the day, a Saudi delegation and the prince will meet Asad Qaiser, the speaker of the National Assembly, with members of the National Assembly also in attendance.

The visiting dignitary will also be participating at an event slated to take place at the President House, where he will be honoured with the Pakistan’s highest civilian award Nishan-e-Pakistan.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and other high-ranking state officials warmly welcomed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman upon his arrival in Pakistan on a maiden visit to the country.

PM Khan himself drove the Saudi crown prince to the Prime Minister House, where a 21-gun salute and a guard of honour were presented to the visiting royal.

