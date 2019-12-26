ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud will land in Islamabad today (Thursday) on a day-long visit, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the foreign office, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud will call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and will also hold meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi, in the federal capital.

During the visit, matters related to mutual interest and regional issues would be discussed.

It may be mentioned that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy a deep-rooted and longstanding fraternal relationship. The two countries are committed to further strengthening bilateral cooperation in all fields.

Frequent high-level visits are a key feature of the relationship and serve to further deepen and broaden mutual collaboration.

The trip is being touted as one of tantamount importance for the region and Pakistan – Saudi Arabia relationships in the backdrop of the Kuala Lumpur episode.

