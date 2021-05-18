Saudi govt ends Ramazan relaxations for pilgrims, revives permit condition

JEDDAH: The Saudi ministry for pilgrimage has Tuesday announced it is maintaining the Covid-led permit condition for pilgrims planning to pay visit for Umrah and Hajj scrapping relaxations it extended ahead of Ramazan, ARY News reported.

Only those who have received their first or both Covid shots will be permitted for the pilgrimage and an entry into Masjid Al Haram.

Those who have recovered from Covid infection will too be permitted into the Haram, according to the ministry.

It said the relaxations were only introduced for and during the month of Ramazan and ends as the month bade goodbye.

It said the permit will have to be renewed after the each 15-day period.

