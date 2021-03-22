RIYADH: Following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s positive COVID-19 test result, Saudi Arabia’s leadership has wished a speedy recovery to PM Imran Khan.

In a letter penned, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz have inquired about PM Imran Khan’s health.

State-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA), reported that the two leaders inquired about PM Imran Khan’s health in cables they sent to Islamabad.

PM Imran had tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, following which he was quarantined at home.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Faisal Sultan had announced the news on his Twitter Handle.

Following the PM’s test, First Lady Bushra Bibi also tested positive for COVID-19.

As per an update issued by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday, the couple was feeling “comfortable with mild symptoms”.

