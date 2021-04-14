Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Saudi student saves elderly Australian neighbour from blaze

He reportedly risked his life to rescue his 94-year-old Australian neighbour from a fire that broke out in her home

ADELAIDE: A Saudi man reportedly risked his life to rescue his 94-year-old Australian neighbour from a fire that broke out in her home, local media posted.

Noah Al Thakry Al Harbi, who studies in Adelaide in Australia, said he was taking a nap in the afternoon when he woke up to the screams of a neighbour.

“The elderly woman was seeking help after a fire broke out in her neighbour’s house. I rushed to the burning house and tried to open the front door, but I could not.

So I went to the back window, broke it and managed to get my elderly neighbour out of the window as the fire reached the back door,” he said.

READ: Saudi man finances his Pakistani driver’s wedding

Al Harbi added after that he lost consciousness and regained his senses in hospital later, he found he had deep cuts to his right arm and suffocated after inhaling smoke.

Al Harbi is in stable condition and recovering in hospital.
The family of the Saudi club in Adelaide wished Al Harbi a full recovery

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Sindh govt issues order to arrest TLP leaders over violation of law

Offbeat

Couple finds giant monopoly board underneath old carpet, photo goes viral

Pakistan

COVID-19: KP issues new SOPs for markets, public places, mosques

Must Read

Saudi man finances his Pakistani driver’s wedding

[X] Close