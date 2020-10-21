SBCA to demolish post-explosion dilapidated Karachi building portion

KARACHI: The provincial building authorities have decided to demolish the ramshackle part of the residential building that sustained explosion in the Gulshan e Iqbal area on Wednesday claiming five lives while injuring over a dozen, ARY News reported.

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has begun razing down the dilapidated structure in the Karachi’s East district after it suffered a massive explosion earlier today which the Bomb Disposable Squad attributed to a gas leak.

Reportedly, at least two floors and two shops in a portion of the building have suffered irreparable damage.

SBCA has said that it will be able to finish the demolition process of the decrepit part of the building within three days from now. It has apprised the security agencies of the city about the demolition plans.

Following the blast the BDS, citing an initial investigation, said that it couldn’t find any evidence from the spot which could suggest that the explosion was caused by explosive material.

The incident took place in a building near Abul Hassan Asfahani road, leaving a portion of the four-storey building to collapse. The loud blast rocked the area in the morning while the impact of the explosion shattered windowpanes of the nearby buildings, according to witnesses.

Among 20 injured about eight people are said to be in a precarious condition. A traffic police official, who was on duty at the road, has also suffered severe injuries.

