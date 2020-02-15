SBCA decides to demolish six-storey tilted building in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) on Saturday decided to demolish a multi-storey ramshackle building in Usmanabad area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the SBCA, the six-story residential building had been vacated and sealed after it had developed cracks and started leaning on Friday.

The residents are asked to remove their luggage from the dilapidated building by tonight. The officials said that they will demolish the building on Sunday.

Sources said that the ramshackle building may collapse any time.

Read More: Karachi building collapse: Building erected despite major structural flaws

Last year on December 30, a 23-year old six-storey building, which was tilted down earlier in the day, had been raised after getting construction permit of ground plus one floor.

According to the map, obtained by the ARY News, the builder had constructed the high-rise residential building in Ranchore Line by violating the laws of Sindh Building Control Authority.

Sources had said that SBCA’s than assistant and deputy directors had raised questions over the building but the former DG SBCA had allowed the builder to construct the multi-storey building.

After completing the illegal structure, the builder had got stay order from a court to prevent the building from any action by the concerned authorities.

Comments

comments