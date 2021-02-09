Web Analytics
SBP issues clarification regarding deduction on balance inquiry  

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has clarified that no instructions were issued to banks for charging customers any amount on balance inquiry through ATMs [Automated Teller Machines].

The clarification comes after reports emerged that the SBP has asked the banks to deduct Rs2.5 on each transaction or balance inquiry through ATMs in wake of service charges for the slips.

Read More: SBP issues clarification on new forex rules

SBP has not given any instructions to deduct the amount on each balance inquiry, said the spokesperson.

It is pertinent to mention here that messages attributed to the State Bank of Pakistan were doing rounds on social media claiming that instructions have been issued to banks for charging customers on balance inquiry through ATMs.

Read More: SBP issues clarification on ATM withdrawal exceeding Rs1000

