ISLAMABAD: Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Dr. Reza Baqir on Wednesday said that over 90,000 Roshan Digital Accounts have been opened by Pakistani Diaspora in 97 countries during five months, ARY NEWS reported.

“Roshan Digital Accounts programme is the brainchild of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” the SBP governor said adding that the prime minister wanted to make a strong relationship of Pakistanis living abroad with the country through this programme.

Besides sharing the number of accounts opened through the programme, Reza Baqir said that during the past few days, the country has recently crossed the mark of US$500 million received through the digital accounts.

“The investments through these accounts could now be made in Euro and British Pound after initially allowed in Dollars,” he further announced and said that the overseas Pakistanis were provided with an opportunity of better profits over investments through these accounts.

He further shared that digital accounts are more popular in Middle East countries than in any other part of the globe.

It is pertinent to mention here that in September 2020, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Roshan Digital Account project aimed at providing digital banking facilities to overseas Pakistanis for the first time in the country.

The prime minister at that time said that overseas Pakistanis were an asset for the country and the Roshan Digital Account project was the best opportunity for them to invest in the property sector.

“Overseas Pakistanis could play a pivotal role in improving the construction sector in the country,” he said adding that the government would ensure participation of overseas Pakistanis in major real estate projects.

