SBP, NBP to observe extended bank timings tomorrow for tax collection  

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced that field offices of the central bank and designated branches of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) would observe extended bank timings on Monday (tomorrow) in order to facilitate tax collection process, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the details issued by the SBP, the central bank said that in order to facilitate the collection of government receipts, duties and taxes, it has been decided that the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) and authorized branches of the NBP will observe extended banking hours till 9:00 PM on November 30.

“For this purpose, a special clearing has been arranged at 6:00 PM on the same day by the NIFT,” it said adding that all banks are, therefore, advised to keep their concerned branches open on November 30 till such time that is necessary to facilitate the special clearing for government transactions by the NIFT.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on October 31 advised citizens to file their tax returns by December 8.

The FBR, in a tweet, warned that it will not extend the deadline for submitting any further. “Taxpayers should submit annual tax returns before December 8, the submission date will not be extended,” said the FBR on Twitter.

The tax body said that it had introduced several steps in order to facilitate filers to file their return with ease.

“The FBR introduced simple tax return form and a user-friendly mobile application for filers to file their income tax returns,” the tax body said in a tweet.

