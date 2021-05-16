SBP announces new banking hours

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan on Sunday rolled out new office timings for all banks across the country to be implemented from May 17 (Monday), ARY News reported.

All banks across the country will stay open from 9 am to 5:30 pm Monday to Friday, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced on Thursday.

There will be prayer and lunch breaks from 1:30 pm to 2:15 pm Monday to Thursday and 1 pm to 2:30 pm on Fridays.

Last month, the State Bank of Pakistan had changed office hours for all banks and financial institutions during the month of Ramazan.

