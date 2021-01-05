SC orders making 30 new accountability courts functional in a month

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has directed the federal government to make 30 new accountability courts functional within a month, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court (SC), while hearing a case, took notice of the vacant post of a permanent law secretary and directed the federal government to make appointment on the position.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that the Ministry of Law could not be run on ad-hoc basis. He directed the federal government to make 30 new accountability court functional in a month.

The chief justice questioned the reason for delaying the establishment of the accountability court in the country.

Additional Attorney General told the court that an approval has been given by the finance ministry and establishment division, whereas, recruitment process for the staff will be commenced from January 11.

CJP also questioned about the progress of the accountability courts. To this, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor said that testimonies of 18 out of 29 witnesses have been recorded in Lakhra power plant corruption, whereas, the institution decides not to record statements of seven witnesses.

The prosecutor detailed that in the case, overall 29 hearings have been conducted so far and only one adjournment was sought by the institution as the prosecutor contracted COVID-19. He added that the accused sought adjournment of the hearings many time in the case.

The top court directed the accountability court in Karachi to give its verdict within one month in Lakhra power plant corruption case. The top judge has also sought progress reports from the federal government and the anti-corruption watchdog.

Later, the top court adjourned the hearing till the second week of February.

A progress report was submitted by the Ministry of Law and Justice to the Supreme Court (SC) today which stated that 30 new accountability courts will be establishment in the first phase. It added that the finance ministry had given approval to the expenditures of staff for the new courts and the recruitment process will be completed this month.

The apex court directed the law ministry to submit another progress report in the second week of February regarding the completion of the first phase.

In July last year, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed had ordered formation of 120 new accountability courts for early decisions on pending accountability cases.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed while hearing a case had directed the Law Secretary to constitute 120 new accountability courts with appointment of judges taking directives from the competent authorities.

