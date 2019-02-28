ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to provide a copy of reference to Dr Muhammad Akram Chaudhry, the former vice-chancellor of Sargodha University.

Hearing the bail plea of former vice-chancellor (VC) Dr Muhammad Akram Chaudhry in a case pertaining to establishment of illegal campus, Justice Ijazul Ahsan said that degrees were issues to such people, who were not capable to pass matric examination. He said that the former vice chancellor had opened many illegal campus of the university.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan said that the current VC of the university had told the court that thousands of fake degrees were released from the university. He asked Muhammad Akram’s counsel that how could the university open new campus? The lawyer apprised the court that according to the rules, the university was allowed to open new campus. Responding to another question, he said that the degrees were not issued in Muhammad Akram Chaudhry’s tenure.

While giving his remarks, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed said that educational institutes were poisoned by releasing fake degrees.

The NAB prosecutor told the court that Muhammad Akram Chaudhry was involved in issuance of fake degrees and illegal appointments.

Later the apex court adjourned the hearing of the case for an indefinite period.

