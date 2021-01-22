SC dismisses bail plea of Hamza Shehbaz in money laundering case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has dismissed the bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz in money laundering case after he decided to withdraw it, ARY News reported on Friday.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood heard the bail petition of Hamza Shehbaz in money laundering case today. The counsel of the petitioner, Azam Nazeer Tarar, appeared in the hearing.

Justice Masood questioned the lawyer whether the petitioner would continue to pursue the case or withdraw his plea. He maintained that the case was not filed in the high court on the grounds of hardship. It is appropriate to move to the high court after the issuance of a report of the accountability court.

During the hearing, the lawyer said that no one could be kept under custody for an indefinite period, whereas, the reference was filed for Rs530 million instead of Rs7 billion. He continued that the reference was not filed against Hamza Shehbaz when he moved to the top court to get bail.

Later, the apex court dismissed the plea after Hamza Shehbaz’s lawyer decided to withdraw the petition.

