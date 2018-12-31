SC to hear fake bank accounts case today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court(SC) will hear fake bank accounts case involving Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari his Faryal Talpur and other party leaders on Monday (today), ARY News reported.

As per details, former president, Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah will not appear before the two member bench of the top court. A team of lawyers will appear before the apex court today in their defense.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, will take up the case.

Meanwhile, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has formed special teams for action.

At the previous hearing, the apex court banned the sale, purchase and transfer of properties owned by Zardari Group and Omni Group after a Joint Investigation Team revealed that Rs42 billion was laundered through fictitious bank accounts that had also been used to bear expenses of the former president’s home.

The JIT accused Mr Zardari of mis-declaring his assets in his nomination papers submitted in the 2018 general elections and recommended filing of references against Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The JIT members revealed that 29 fake bank accounts had been identified, which were used for money laundering. They said Rs1.2 billion had been transferred to Ms Talpur from JV Opal account and she had admitted it during her appearance before the team.

The JIT claimed the money was used to purchase properties in Tando Allhyar and Lahore.

It said that Omni Group had obtained Rs53.4 billion loans by setting up different companies since a company could not secure a loan exceeding Rs4 billion under the banking laws. Expenses of Zardari’s house were also paid through these companies, it said and added Rs2.7 million payment for sacrificial goats and some amount for pet dogs’ food had also been made by Omni Group.

Moreover, the expenses of Bilawal Houses in Karachi and Lahore were paid through fake bank accounts.

Comments

comments