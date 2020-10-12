ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Monday issued notice to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan for attending a lawyers seminar at the Convention Centre in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The notice was issued by Justice Qazi Faez Isa. In his remarks, Justice Isa said that Imran Khan is the prime minister of the entire country, not a particular group while asking why the premier is misusing the state resources.

Justice Isa remarked that the prime minister attended lawyers’ seminar in a personal capacity and supported a particular group in his speech.

Terming the matter related to the interpretation of the constitution, he forwarded the matter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed for the constitution of a bench to hear the case.

The court also issued notices to the attorney general, AG Punjab, in charge convention centre and other concerned.

Read more: Opposition parties only want to save their corruption: PM Imran Khan

“Incharge convention centre should inform that who paid the expenses for the seminar”, Justice Isa said in his remarks.

On Friday, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had said that all the opposition leaders have gathered at one platform to save their corruption.

Addressing the seminar of PTI Lawyers Forum in Islamabad, he had said that opposition parties have only one agenda to halt the process of accountability. “They do not believe in rule of law in the country.”

Comments

comments