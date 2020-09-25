SC orders making judicial commission’s report on APS tragedy public

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has directed attorney general to make judicial commission’s report on Army Public School (APS) incident public, ARY News reported on Friday.

The apex court directed the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan to publicise judicature comments on the JC report on APS attack case. Amanullah has been amicus curiae to assist the court.

The suo motu case of the 2014 APS attack was heard by a two-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

The attorney general informed the top court that culprits involved in the terrorist attack had been pronounced sentences after being arrested, whereas, the federal government is continuing maximum efforts on the humanitarian grounds. He added that it was a matter of fact that he could not make eye contact with the affected parents.

Read: SC orders sending APS attack inquiry report to Attorney General

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked, “How can we know about what happened there?” He asked the affected parents to apprise the court for what they were seeking from the government.

He directed authorities to provide copies of the government’s response in the case and inquiry commission’s report to the parents. Justice Ahmed continued that AGP must listen about the requirements of the affectees.

The chief justice asked the attorney general to take steps for ending the tradition of putting the responsibility for any incident on low-grade officials. He added that the authorities will have to start imposing punishment from higher-ranked officers.

CJP Gulzar Ahmed said that the government must ensure to stop such incidents from happening and what was the reason for the major security lapse.

Later, the top court adjourned that hearing of the case for one month.

The chief justice also accepted the invitation to attend a memorial ceremony in Peshawar on December 16.

On Dec 16, 2014, six terrorists had stormed the Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar and martyred around 150 students and teachers. After this tragic incident, the government chalked out the National Action Plan (NAP) to eliminate terrorism from the country.

