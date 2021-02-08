Top court seeks NAB reply on bail petition of JUI-F’s Moosa Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has sought response from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the bail petition filed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s close aide Moosa Khan, ARY News reported on Monday.

The top court heard the bail petition of Moosa Khan, an alleged frontman of JUI-F supremo, in the graft cases.

Kamran Murtaza told the court that Moosa Khan is facing allegations of illegal appointments of his son and nephew. The anti-corruption watchdog had also levelled allegations of corruption and assets beyond income against Moosa Khan.

Justice Mushir Alam questioned whether the appointment of Moosa Khan’s son had been made on basis of a fake degree.

Murtaza replied that the case related to his son’s appointment was pending in the apex court. He continued that the other accused in the graft cases were not arrested except Moosa Khan, whereas, the allegation of suspicious bank transaction worth Rs30 million was actually the collective amount which he has transacted so far.

Later, the apex court directed the anti-graft watchdog to submit its response and adjourned the hearing.

Moosa Khan is member of JUI-F’s central council and emir of Paharpur tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district.

The JUI-F leader is facing allegations of possessing illegal assets, as well as making illegal appointments including his son and nephew.

He had been arrested by the anti-corruption watchdog on September 24 last year in connection with the graft cases. Moreover, the bureau had also filed a reference in January against the associate of JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman for making illegal appointments.

