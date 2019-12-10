SC wraps up Nawaz Sharif’s review petition in judge video scandal case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday wrapped up a review petition filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in judge video scandal case, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa presided over the petition.

At the outset of the hearing, the top judge remarked that whatever had been pleaded for review in the petition, the apex court had already agreed to that.

There is no room for our interference and intervention [in the case] as the matter stays with the Islamabad High Court, government and the FIA,” CJP Khosa stated.

The CJP remarked that the court considered the matter in accordance with the Law, and gave ruling that the IHC has total independency for judgment on the video scandal case.

Comments had begun that the Islamabad High Court’s hands were tied […] this is what happens when the comments begin without reading the verdict,” the judge lamented.

Read more: Three suspects sent on physical remand in judge video scandal

The counsel of the former prime minister, Khawaja Haris argued that he had come to the court for some reason.

“Whatever you are asking for, we have already given you,” the CJP responded.

The top judge of SC while wrapping up the petition, remarked that the detail verdict in the case will be pronounced later.

Advocate Khawaja Haris on October 7, submitted the plea in the SC on behalf of Nawaz Sharif, contending that the decision had affected the privilege of the petitioner.

Background

Addressing a press conference alongside top PML-N leadership on July 6, Maryam Nawaz had shown reporters a video in which accountability court judge Arshad Malik was heard saying that there was “no proof of corruption against the deposed premier” in the Al-Azizia reference.

Judge Arshad Malik, who sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to jail, had denied Maryam Nawaz’s allegations that the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence. Later he was sacked from his post by the IHC.

Comments

comments