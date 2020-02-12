SC orders to make KCR functional in three months

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered to make Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) operational within three months, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the Railways department losses case.

سپریم کورٹ کاکراچی سرکلرریلوے آپریشن تین ماہ میں مکمل کرنےکا حکم،ایک ماہ میں تمام تجاوزات ہٹانےکی ہدایت سپریم کورٹ کاکراچی سرکلرریلوے آپریشن تین ماہ میں مکمل کرنےکا حکم،ایک ماہ میں تمام تجاوزات ہٹانےکی ہدایت.#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed appeared before the court.

During the hearing, Rasheed informed the court about the ongoing encroachment operation at the land of Karachi Circular Railway and told that 85pc of work has been completed.

“We razed buildings last night and Sindh government is also cooperating with us,” Rasheed told the court.

At which, the CJP questioned why the KCR project was handed over to Sindh government/

“Sindh government will ruin the entire project. KCR will become like the situation of transport in Sindh,” remarked CJP Gulzar.

Read More: Officials face resistance upon operation to evacuate railways land

The apex court then ordered KCR to be operational within three months and the ML-1 to be fully functional within two years.

The court adjourned further hearing of the KCR case till February 12 and the Railways department losses case for two months.

In the previous hearing, the Chief Justice of Pakistan expressed his disappointment over the manner the railways’ department being run presently.

“Why the big-shots were not touched and gatekeepers and drivers removed from jobs after the train inferno in which 70 people were burnt to death,” addressing railways minister Shaikh Rasheed who appeared before the court hearing, the chief justice questioned.

“You should shutdown the department, we are not required the railway as it is being run presently,” the top judge said.

The Supreme Court ordered approval of the ML-I project on the priority basis.

Comments

comments