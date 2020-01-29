SC orders re-inquiry against FBR officer in illegal tax refunds

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to re-inquire against an officer of the FBR, in illegal tax refund matter, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case, ordered the FBR to complete its inquiry against DC Sales Tax Abdul Hameed Anjum in undue refund of taxes.

“How an officer being cleared and another punished with the same offence,” the court questioned.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan expressed his disappointment and asked, “Why you people not telling the truth to the court”.

“Don’t play games, we knew you will produce an old inquiry (before the court)”. “Don’t you catch an officer involved in misconduct,” the chief justice asked the FBR officer appeared before the court.

The bench dismissed the matter with an order of re-inquiry against the officer within three months.

The FBR had removed Abdul Hameed Anjum, DC Sales Tax, allegedly involved in allowing refund of vouchers worth of Rs87 million to three companies in Karachi. He had challenged his removal in the Federal Service Tribunal (FST) which acquitted him from the alleged charges with the ruling that no evidence was found against the petitioner to support the allegations.

Two other officials, Ashfaq Ali Tuneuo, Officer Inland Revenue Service (IRS), and Ameerul Haq, Senior Auditor, also allegedly involved in the matter, had also moved the Federal Service Tribunal, the tribunal sent their cases to the FBR with the direction to decide departmental appeal of both the officials.

After investigating the matter, the fact-finding Committee of the FBR had recommended initiating a regular inquiry against Ashfaq Ali Tuneuo.

Comments

comments