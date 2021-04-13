ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday has rejected Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s plea seeking a live telecast of the hearing on review petitions, ARY News reported.

According to details, a ten-member bench of the SC headed by Justice Umar Atta Bandial delivered the short verdict. Four out of ten judges disagreed with the decision of the review petition.

Justice Umar Atta Bandial, in his judgement, while rejecting the petition of Justice Qazi Faez Isa for direct coverage said that access to the information is the right of the masses, but this is an administrative matter.

On this occasion, Justice Qazi Faez said that he wanted to know the names of the judges who wrote the verdict and disagreed, to which Justice Umar Atta Bandial said that if you read the verdict, you will know their names.

The dissenting note was written by four judges. The dissenting note granted the request for live broadcast and said that it was a matter of public interest and to be shown live on the website.

The dissenting note also stated that the audio of the court proceedings can also be posted on the website. Later, the hearing of Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s reference review petition was adjourned till tomorrow.

After the verdict, Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s wife said in the courtroom that a prime minister was disqualified for not writing a letter, but a minister is not even given a court notice despite the contempt of court.

On which Justice Umar Atta Bandial said that two of your petitions were not fixed before us, to which Justice Qazi Faez Isa inquired as to why the petitions have not been fixed for hearing so far. Are judges subordinates to the Registrar?

It may be recalled that the Supreme Court had reserved its decision on March 18 last month to broadcast the hearing of the review petition of Justice Qazi Faez Isa live.

The court said that a brief verdict would be given on the live broadcast of Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s case.

