ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court set aside on Wednesday the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) Dec 13, 2019 verdict of granting post-arrest bail to Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in an assets case.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, directed the high court to review its verdict within a period of two months. The court directed the high court to decide the case in light of facts and evidence.

The top court further instructed that a bench comprising senior judges should hear the bail plea. “There should be a ground for granting bail,” Justice Bandial observed.

A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor stated that the Sindh Assembly speaker owns more assets than his known sources of income justify.

On Dec 13, 2019, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had granted bail to Agha Siraj and other accused named in the assets beyond means reference. Durrani was directed to submit two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each to secure the bail.

