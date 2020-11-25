SC again turns down plea to suspend SHC order in Daniel Pearl case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) adjourned on Wednesday the hearing of the Daniel Pearl murder case until the first week of December, reported ARY News.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam, once again turned a plea to suspend the Sindh High Court (SHC) April 02 verdict of acquitting four convicts in the high-profile case.

The court was hearing appeals filed by the Sindh government and the family of the slain US journalist challenging the SHC verdict.

Justice Mushir Alam noted that the lawyer representing Pearl’s parents couldn’t appear due to personal engagements.

A counsel for the accused persons, opposing the plea to suspend the verdict regarding their release, contended that his clients had been in jail for the past 19 years. They had been illegally detained despite the SHC verdict acquitting them, he added.

The Sindh government’s lawyer said the provincial government will have to face difficulty if the SHC verdict is not suspended.

At this, Justice Mushir Alam remarked the appeals were pending disposal for a long time. What will happen now if nothing has happened before, he said.

