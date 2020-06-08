SC dissatisfied over efforts to tackle swarms of locust in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday expressed its dissatisfaction over measures taken from the government to tackle locusts’ attacks in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

The observations came after the apex court issued a written order into the hearing of a suo moto case pertaining to coronavirus pandemic today.

The larger bench of the Supreme Court observed that satisfactory measures were not taken to eliminate locusts from the country.

“Out of four planes provided to conduct spray on swarms of locusts, three of them do not have pilots to fly them,” it said while seeking replies as to why a plane was bought on lease from Turkey rather than making the existing planes functional.

The top court has also summoned details of lease amount and salaries to be provided to the staffers of the plane.

The court in its remarks said that swarms of locusts pose a grave danger for the country’s agriculture sector. “Pakistan could face food shortage if locusts continue to attack harvest in the country,” the top court said while expressing its concern.

Action should be taken immediately to address the dangers posed due to swarms of locusts, the Supreme Court bench remarked.

The court also decided to withdraw its order pertaining to allowing businesses to continue their activities during Saturdays and Sundays during COVID-19 lockdown.

“It is the prerogative of the government to devise a policy on allowing business activities keeping in view the COVID-19 situation,” the SC larger bench said in its detailed order.

