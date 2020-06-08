SC withdraws order on reopening of markets on Saturday, Sunday

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday withdrew its earlier order of reopening of markets, shopping malls on Saturday and Sunday, ARY News reported.

A larger bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Monday resumed hearing of the coronavirus suo motu case.

Last month, the Supreme Court ordered the opening of shopping malls across the country and said that the decision regarding the reopening of markets will be reviewed after Eid-ul-Fitr.

As the hearing went underway, the Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan told the top court that the federal government was taking every necessary measure to control the spread of coronavirus in the country.

At which, Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed stated that the government has yet not made any legislation on protection against coronavirus.

“If every institution of the country can work then why not Parliament?” CJP Gulzar questioned.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) informed the court that the testing capacity has increased to 30,000 per day in Pakistan.

“30,000 tests are not enough in a country having a population of more than 220 million,” said CJP.

The CJP asked NDMA to increase testing labs and direct provinces to enhance the testing capacity.

CJP Gulzar also asked NDMA Member Legal to brief the court about what measures have been taken so far in controlling locust attacks.

The NDMA told the top court that the authority had brought a special jet from Turkey on lease for locust spray.

The apex court summoned a record of taking aircraft on lease from Turkey and adjourned the hearing for the next two weeks.

Last month, the Supreme Court of Pakistan said that the decision regarding reopening of shopping malls, markets across the country was till Eid-ul-Fitr and it will be reviewed after Eid.

During the hearing, the Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan told the top court that coronavirus cases expected to peak in Pakistan by early June, and people were not taking the Covid-19 threat seriously after the apex court ordered to open shopping malls, markets.

At which, Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed stated that the reopening of these shops has nothing to do with SC remarks as police inspectors were permitting businesses to reopen after receiving bribery.

