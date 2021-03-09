SC to hear petition challenging ECP Daska decision tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will take up tomorrow (Wednesday) a petition challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to annul the NA-75 Daska by-poll and announce re-election.

A three-member bench of the apex court will hear the petition moved by Ali Asjad Malhi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate in the NA-75 Daska by-election.

Also Read: PTI seeks early hearing of petition challenging ECP Daska decision

Malhi approached the court the other day seeking early hearing of his petition. He stated that the matter is of immense significance and pleaded that his petition be heard on March 10 as the Election Commission has called for re-polling on March 18.

Naming the ECP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Nosheen Iftikhar as respondents in the case, the petitioner said the decision was not in line with the facts.

The ECP didn’t examine the available record, he said and demanded that the court annul the ECP decision.

Also Read: Election Commission orders re-election in NA-75 Daska

On Feb 25, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had ordered a re-election in the NA-75 Sialkot-Daska constituency over alleged rigging and irregularities.

Moreover, the ECP had also ordered suspension of the relevant deputy commissioner, district police officer (DPO), assistant commissioner and SPDO Daska over “rigging” during the by-poll in the NA-75 constituency.

Comments

comments