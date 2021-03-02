SC upholds PTI candidate Saifullah Abro’s nomination

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday binned the plea challenging nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) candidate for Senate elections Saifullah Abro.

An applicant named Shahid Rind had challenged the nomination papers of Abro against the Election Commission of Pakistan tribunal’s decision.

The petitioner in its plea had pleaded with the top court to disqualify PTI candidate Saifullah Abro from contesting the Senate election on the technocrat seat as the latter did not fulfill the criteria to contest the Senate election on a technocrat seat.

The SC while upholding the decision of the tribunal directed the applicant to contact a relevant forum against Saifullah Abro after the Senate elections.

The Sindh High Court earlier had declared PTI candidate Saifullah Abro eligible to contest the Senate election.

The nomination papers of PTI candidate for a technocrat seat for Senate from Sindh were earlier rejected by an appellate tribunal.

A high court bench set aside the decision of the election tribunal.

Abro had filed nomination papers on a PTI ticket to contest the Senate election from Sindh on a technocrat seat. His nomination papers were approved by the returning officer but challenged in the appellate tribunal of the high court.

