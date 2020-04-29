Ordinance for 20 pc cut in school fees sent to governor for approval, SHC told

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday took up a petition challenging the Sindh government’s notification calling for a 20 per cent cut in school fees, reported ARY News.

A state counsel stated before the SHC bench hearing the case that the government has withdrawn the notification and brought an ordinance, making it mandatory for all education institutes to charge 80 per cent of the total monthly fees.

He said the ordinance has been sent over to the Sindh governor for approval, adding the instant petition has become infructuous since the notification in question has been taken back.

The bench questioned director general of private schools Mansoob Siddiqui under what law the notification was issued.

To which, he replied he put out the notification for a 20 per cent cut in school fees on the directives of the Sindh chief minister.

The judges chided Siddiqui asking if he would jump into a well for the chief minister, no matter how serious the situation is.

He said he lacked the powers previously, but has been given the authority now and that he will be careful in future.

The bench disposed of the petition in the wake of the statement of the law officer’s statement.

