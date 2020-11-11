Boys school in Karachi closed after emergence of coronavirus cases

KARACHI: Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Karachi’s area of Sachal Goth has been closed after the emergence of coronavirus cases, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to a notification released by the DHO, the school has been closed for a week. The classrooms will be disinfected during the period before the reopening of the school.

The teachers, students and the non-teaching staff have been asked to quarantine themselves.

The coronavirus cases across Pakistan are increasing rapidly as a total of 1,708 new infections were confirmed during the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 348,184.

With 21 more deaths reported overnight, the country’s death toll from the disease has surged to 7,021, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Thus far, a total of 320,065 people have recovered from the infection while the number of active cases stands at 21,098. With 31,989 samples tested during the past 24 hours, the number of tests so far conducted across the country has reached 47,73,496.

Earlier, the NCOC said the Covid positivity rate has exceeded five per cent after a gap of over three months.

