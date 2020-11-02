Thatta school closed after 11 students contract coronavirus

THATTA: Garho High School in Thatta was closed for a week on Monday after eleven students were diagnosed with coronavirus, ARY News reported.

The school has been closed for a week as a precautionary measure for disinfection.

The samples of the students and the teachers were taken last week, out of which 11 students have been declared positive.

It was revealed last month that most of the schools across Sindh were found flouting mask and social distancing rules, according to a monitoring report on the implementation of SOPs at educational institutions.

Officials of the Evaluation and Monitoring Department visited Sindh’s 2,108 schools and sealed 46 of them for violating the government-prescribed SOPs, the report had said.

Read more: Most Sindh schools found flouting social distancing, mask rules: report

They found most of the schools disregarding social distancing and use of mask protocols. Hand senitizer which was made mandatory at educational institutions was also found missing at these schools, the report disclosed.

Moreover, there was a lack of cleanliness in classrooms and washrooms of many schools, the report said.

