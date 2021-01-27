Schoolboy’s trick to dodge teacher during online class goes viral  

A schoolboy who continued to trick his teacher during online Zoom class is being dubbed as ‘bonafide genius’ after he changed his name to ‘reconnecting’ during the live session.

The boy tricked his teacher for weeks to dodge homework and lessons and it took his teacher quite a while to notice what was going on.

The trick was shared on microblogging site, Twitter, by a user, Chris Arnold who said: “My wife is a teacher and apparently one kid has been changing his name to ‘Reconnecting’ during the Zoom lessons so that he doesn’t get asked any questions. Been doing it for weeks.”

He added, “The lad doesn’t need to worry about his education, he’s already a bona fide genius.”

The tweet went viral after being shared, garnering more than 96,300 likes and 11,000 retweets and further prompted netizens to share stories of their children.

One user said, “My son had a video of himself playing on a loop studying intensely set up on an iPad in front of the webcam while he was playing Fifa on his phone on the bed!” Another wrote, “Kid in my daughter’s class kept muting the teacher so no one heard the lesson.”

Besides those sharing their children’s tricks, a user also expressed concern regarding the future of such children.

“Sooner the better we get children back into the classroom but it is only themselves they are damaging, having said that what sort of a future do these children have?”

