Schools in Punjab reopen after winter break today

LAHORE: All private and public sector schools in Punjab will reopen after winter vacations on Monday, ARY News reported.

Taking to the social networking website, twitter, Punjab’s Education Minister Murad Raas asked the teachers and students to be ready to go to school from Monday.

He said, “I want to wish my honorable teachers and my dear students the best for School starting tomorrow.”

Earlier, the Punjab government had decided to extend the winter vacation of educational institutions till January 5 owing to chilly weather in the province.

Read More: Schools in Sindh reopen after winter vacations

Earlier on January 1, academic activities resumed in Sindh including Karachi, as educational institutions across the province reopened on Wednesday after winter vacations.

Due to severe cold wave the attendance in majority of schools was low, while teachers in some schools were also absent from their duties.

Meanwhile, majority of the private schools in Karachi, had extended winter vacations till January 6, owing to cold wave in the city.

