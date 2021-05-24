Schools reopen in Balochistan sans Quetta from today

QUETTA: Schools reopened in all districts of Balochistan except provincial capital city of Quetta from today (Monday), ARY News reported.

The Balochistan Secondary Education Department had in a notification on Friday said, the schools will reopen in the province with strict SOP implementation.

The educational Institutions in Quetta will remain closed as the coronavirus infection rate in the city is above 5%, the province’s secondary education department announced.

The decision to reopen schools in these districts was taken in the May 18 meeting of the Natonal Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). The next meeting of the Natonal Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) will decide about reopening of schools in the rest of districts.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan’s umbrella body to tackle the COVID-19 emergency, in its May 18 meeting, had decided to reopen schools from May 24, in districts with coronavirus infection rate below five percent across the country.

Sindh on Sunday decided to tighent the restrictions in the province amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced that the decision to reopen educational institutions in the province will only be made after improvement in the coronavirus situation.

The School Education Department Punjab on Friday announced reopening of all public and private schools in 16 districts of the province from May 24 (today).

