Schools across Sindh including Karachi to reopen tomorrow

KARACHI: Schools across Sindh including Karachi would be opened tomorrow under-designed standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain coronavirus outbreak, ARY News reported on Monday.

In the first phase, students of 9th and 10th standard will join the classes ensuring social distancing. Wearing masks for teachers, students and the other staff of the schools has been declared mandatory.

Students are also advised to sanitize their hands from time to time during school time.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan in his twitter post said they will welcome millions of children back to school tomorrow.

On Sept 7, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood had announced that educational institutions will reopen in phases from September 15 with universities and colleges setting the course for schools to reopen later.

Classes six, seven and eight, will follow suit a week into the reopening from September 23. He said if all things operate swiftly for 15 days, then all the educational institutions will be reopened.

