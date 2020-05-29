Schools in Sindh not to reopen from June 1

KARACHI: Keeping in view the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Sindh, the provincial government has decided not to reopen public and private educational institutions from 1st of June, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the school education and literacy department, all the educational institutions will continue to remain closed and will not be re-opened on 1st of June.

“The date for opening of schools will be announced keeping in situation of COVID-19.”

It said that students from class 1 to VIII will be promoted in their next classes.

Meanwhile, Board of Secondery Education Karachi (BSEK) has announced that examination forms for 9th and 10 can be submitted from 2nd of June with a fee of Rs 2000. A spokesperson of BSEK said that those candidates who could not submit their examination forms can take benefit from this opportunity.

Sindh minister opposes reopening of schools from June 1

Earlier on May 7, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani had opposed reopening of educational institutes from 1st of June.

Talking to journalists, Saeed Ghani had said, “We will convene a meeting of the steering committee for education within a week and it will decide the date for reopening of the educational institutes.”

He had maintained, “It’s my guess that perhaps it won’t be possible for us to open schools from June 1st owing to the situation arising out of COID-19 pandemic.”

On the occasion, the minister had said that the novel coronavirus had nothing to do with PTI or PPP, adding that no one should do political point scoring on the issue.

