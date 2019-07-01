Schools in Sindh reopen after summer vacations

Karachi: The government and private schools in Sindh reopened after summer vacations, ARY News reported on Monday.

The new educational session would also begin in all private and government institutions from today.

Due to climate change, the summer vacations in Sindh were given in the month of May and June.

Earlier, Secretary School Education Department of Sindh had clarified that the government has not made any extension in summer vacations.

It is pertinent to mention here that it emerged earlier on April 24 that the schedule for summer vacations was revised for educational institutes of Sindh.

In the latest statement, the secretary of school education had said that all government and private educational institutions will be reopened from July 1(today) as there is no extension made in summer vacations by the provincial government.

The secretary had advised parents to send their children to schools in accordance with the schedule released for the education sessions.

