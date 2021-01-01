Secondary runway opened for commercial flights at Faisalabad airport

ISLAMABAD: The secondary runway of Faisalabad airport has been opened for commercial flights by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) after completing all safety checks, ARY News reported on Friday.

A foreign airline’s aircraft has successfully landed at the secondary runway of Faisalabad International Airport which was opened for air traffic by the aviation authority at the beginning of 2021.

The CAA spokesperson said that the construction of the secondary runway at the Faisalabad airport aims continuation flight operation during the upgradation of the main runway.

The concerned authorities have already initiated upgradation of the main runway of the airport which will be completed within 18 months.

After the upgradation, the landing of bigger aircraft and Boeing 777 will be made on the airport besides initiation of wider flight operation of more international airlines.

Earlier in November last year, the main runway of the Allama Iqbal International airport, Lahore, had been closed for a year on account of repair works.

A secondary runway at the Lahore airport would be used as an alternate runway during the period, said a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The runway had been closed after the CAA approved a requisition from the airport authorities to repair the main runway. The repair work would be completed by November 21, 2021, the CAA had said.

