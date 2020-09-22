SECP data leaks: 10 officers issued show-cause notice

ISLAMABAD: To probe the sensitive data leak from Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) platform, the inquiry committee has issued show-cause notices to ten of its officers, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

After the news of data leak circulated, the security arbiter took notice of the development and issued show-cause notices to its 10 officers directed them to revert to the committee with their written response by Sept 29.

The source in the commission has confirmed that the Additional Director and Joint Director have sent issued the query notices for the officers and added that upon the submission of the latter’s responses, the committee will call them in for the hearing.

READ: Data leakage: SECP chairman meets PM Imran Khan

“It is after they have furnished their accounts on the inquiry that the formal investigation shall begin,” the source said.

Earlier this week, the Chairman SECP met the Prime Minister and apprised him on the developments with the inquiry commission. Previously, the federal cabinet ministers had raised the matter of data leaks and suggested PM to constitute a data-leak inquiry and then to public its findings.

Faisal Vawda said that facts should be unveiled before the nationals as important revelations were made in the inquiry report regarding the son of Zafar Hijazi, whereas, many people belonging to Jang Group were also involved in it. He criticised that some government lawmakers were having sympathies for the persons involved in the data leaks.

It is relevant to the development that only few days ago the SECP had denied any amendment or alteration in its data record and rebutting the allegations asserted that there has not been data breach or fabrication on its website.

Comments

comments