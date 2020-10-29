SECP rebuts news of data leak

KARACHI: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has refuted the news of handing over data to a foreign company, ARY News reported on Thursday.

It was being reported in a section of media that the SECP’s data was allegedly leaked to a foreign company.

The SECP’s spokesperson in his statement released here today strongly rebutted the news of leaking data to a foreign company.

In his clarification, the spokesperson said that DFID gave funds to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan for the digitalization of the record. “Contract was also issued after approval of the DFID.”

He further said that the contract was rejected after non-clearance by the Economic Affairs Division and added that the SECP had nothing to do with the contract.

The spokesperson completely ruled out the possibility of leaking important data to any other foreign company.

He warned of legal action against floating unauthentic and baseless news against the SECP.

