QUETTA: Security forces on Tuesday killed seven terrorists in Quetta’s area of Awaran, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Upon a tip-off about the presence of the terrorists, the contingent of security forces reached Awaran’s area of Kilkor. Seeing the security forces in the area, the terrorists opened fire upon them and in retaliatory fire, seven of them were killed on the spot, said sources.

The bodies of the terrorists were moved to the government hospital for autopsy. The identity of the terrorists could not be ascertained.

Earlier in the month of July, security forces foiled a major terrorism bid by killing a key terrorist of a banned outfit Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) near Turbat, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said.

The media wing of the military troops had said in a statement that the Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan personnel have conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Buleda tehsil near Turbat.

A key terrorist of a banned outfit Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) was killed in the IBO. The forces also recovered arms, hand grenades, communication equipment and locally-made landmines, added ISPR.

